Northeast Ohio weather: Gorgeous, comfortable weather for the weekend, rain returns Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure centered over Iowa will gradually move east into our area today through Saturday. The high will reach the Mid-Atlantic states by Monday morning. A warm front will lift north over the region on Monday, becoming nearly stationary Tuesday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! I am happy to report that we are not expecting any showers or thunderstorms today. It will be a gorgeous evening.
Temperatures will gradually fall into the low 60s by dawn. Inland, away from Lake Erie, we may have a few spots that wake up in the 50s. Won’t that be refreshing?
A Nice Stretch Ahead:
As I mentioned above, high pressure will move into Northeast Ohio today. This will keep things quiet and dry through Monday.
Saturday’s high: 78°
Sunday’s high: 81°
Rain chances will return Monday night into Tuesday. Hit or miss showers and storms will develop late Monday night into the early morning hours of your Tuesday. I would plan for a wet drive to work Tuesday morning.
Rain will move out by Wednesday. For now, Thursday and Friday are looking dry.
Rainfall Numbers:
Some of us could actually use a little rain.
Here is where we stand rainfall-wise for the month of August so far:
Cleveland: 0.94” (Normal: 0.94”, no surplus or deficit at this time)
Akron – Canton: 0.36” (Normal: 0.97”, Deficit: -0.61”)
Mansfield: 0.09” (Normal: 1.11”, Deficit: -1.02”)
Youngstown: 2.52” (Normal: 0.89”, Surplus: 1.63”)
