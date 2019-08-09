Northeast Ohio weather: Gorgeous, comfortable weather for the weekend, rain returns Tuesday

By Samantha Roberts | August 7, 2019 at 1:38 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 1:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure centered over Iowa will gradually move east into our area today through Saturday. The high will reach the Mid-Atlantic states by Monday morning. A warm front will lift north over the region on Monday, becoming nearly stationary Tuesday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good afternoon! I am happy to report that we are not expecting any showers or thunderstorms today. It will be a gorgeous evening.

Temperatures will gradually fall into the low 60s by dawn. Inland, away from Lake Erie, we may have a few spots that wake up in the 50s. Won’t that be refreshing?

A Nice Stretch Ahead:

As I mentioned above, high pressure will move into Northeast Ohio today. This will keep things quiet and dry through Monday.

Saturday’s high: 78°

Sunday’s high: 81°

Rain chances will return Monday night into Tuesday. Hit or miss showers and storms will develop late Monday night into the early morning hours of your Tuesday. I would plan for a wet drive to work Tuesday morning.

Rain will move out by Wednesday. For now, Thursday and Friday are looking dry.

Rainfall Numbers:

Some of us could actually use a little rain.

Here is where we stand rainfall-wise for the month of August so far:

Cleveland: 0.94” (Normal: 0.94”, no surplus or deficit at this time)

Akron – Canton: 0.36” (Normal: 0.97”, Deficit: -0.61”)

Mansfield: 0.09” (Normal: 1.11”, Deficit: -1.02”)

Youngstown: 2.52” (Normal: 0.89”, Surplus: 1.63”)

