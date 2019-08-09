Ohio investigators hope to identify man with distinguishable tattoos who was found dead in river

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - State investigators hope that someone can identify a man who was found dead in a river based off of his tattoos.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, “John Doe” was found deceased in a stretch of the Maumee River in Defiance County on May 24.
It’s believed that the man may have entered the water between Indiana and the site of his recovery.
Investigators say the man appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old, was approximately 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighed roughly 153 pounds.
The attorney general’s office provided photos of the man’s tattoos, which include the word “Gemini” on his right shoulder and the word “Music” on the right side of his ribs.
“If you think you have information related to this case, please call law enforcement – your piece of information may solve the puzzle of identifying this man,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “His loved ones deserve answers.”
Anyone with information about the investigation can call the Defiance County Sheriff at 410-784-1155 or the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO.
Defiance County is approximately 65 miles west of Toledo.
