Ohio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for selling heroin that resulted in woman’s overdose death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for selling drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a woman.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old John Simer II sold heroin in March 2017 that was ingested by a woman. That heroin resulted in the woman’s fatal overdose.
Simer was convicted of 13 crimes, including distribution of heroin that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and being a felon in possession of firearms.
When police searched Simer’s home in April 2017, heroin and a cache of firearms were found inside.
“This defendant was a one-man crime wave,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “He sold heroin that killed a young mother and was found to have carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, firearms, ammunition and body armor. Our community is safer with him locked up for decades.”
