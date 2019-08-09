Over 400 dogs adopted from Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound

“The Northeast Ohio SPCA is humbled to receive such a generous donation from Sugardale. Our shelter is determined to turn the lives of shelter animals around by helping them find a forever home that will love them and accept them as part of their family. Many of the animals that come through our shelter experience a lonely start to their lives, but together, we can help every pet find a loving and accepting family. We extend our deepest gratitude to Sugardale and the Browns for helping us save the lives of so many furry friends during Browns training camp. We are truly blessed to have the continued support of such wonderful partners.”