Police search for 13-year-old girl reported missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.
Mary Louise Porter was last seen on Thursday afternoon by her grandfather at around 4 p.m., according to a Cleveland police report. The two apparently got into a verbal argument at a laundromat on Lakeshore Boulevard when Porter walked off and did not return.
The 13-year-old African-American girl is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has short red hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jean shorts, black flip flops and a brown bandana.
Anyone with information regarding Porter’s disappearance can call Cleveland police.
