Prayers from Maria sunflower fields expected to bloom in a few weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Prayers from Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation said the sunflowers in Avon and Cedar Point are growing strong.
The foundation is known for its beautiful field of sunflowers in Avon that attracts thousands of people to pray, take pictures, and most of all, help support an important cause.
Prayers from Maria is named after Maria McNamara, who was diagnosed with a terminal glioma at the age of 6.
Her courageous battle came to an end when she passed away at 7 years old in July 2007.
After her death, her family made it their mission to not let any family go through that pain by creating the foundation to raise funds for children diagnosed with childhood brain tumors.
The vast sunflower field called Maria’s Field of Hope was planted in 2013 in Avon along I-90.
Development in the area jeopardized the sunflower field’s future each year, but continuing donations have kept the sunflowers in place on a year-to-year basis.
This is the first year Cedar Point has partnered with the organization to plant a field next to the resort’s Express Hotel.
Both sunflower fields are expected to bloom in the first week of September.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.