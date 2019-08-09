Saturn and Jupiter will line up in the sky tonight for easy viewing this weekend

Using the moon you should be able to find the two planets.

This picture from Thursday night, shows Jupiter (the brighter blue looking star) to the left of the moon. (Source: Jay Reynolds)
By Dan DeRoos | August 9, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last week it was an amazing flyover of the International Space Station, and this week Cleveland State University Astronomy Researcher Jay Reynolds is telling you to look up for views of Saturn and Jupiter lining up.

“Go outside about 9:15, look directly south, opposite of the lake,” Reynolds said.

The moon will be your guide.

On Fri. Aug. 9, Jupiter will be the bright light just under and to the right of the moon.

The arrow is point at the moon that will be 73% full Friday night. Jupiter will be the very bright spot just underneath the moon. (Source: Jay Reynolds)

On Sat. Aug. 10 Jupiter will be even further to the right.

By Saturday night Jupiter will have moved to the right of the moon. (Source: Jay Reynolds)

According to Reynolds, while not nearly as bright, Saturn will be to the left of Jupiter.

“You can see it but it will be a tough find, like a dim bulb. You could easily mistake it for a star,” Reynolds said.

The best way to try and find Saturn, is by measuring three of your hands to the left of Jupiter.

