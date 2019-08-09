Saturn and Jupiter will line up in the sky tonight for easy viewing this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last week it was an amazing flyover of the International Space Station, and this week Cleveland State University Astronomy Researcher Jay Reynolds is telling you to look up for views of Saturn and Jupiter lining up.
“Go outside about 9:15, look directly south, opposite of the lake,” Reynolds said.
The moon will be your guide.
On Fri. Aug. 9, Jupiter will be the bright light just under and to the right of the moon.
On Sat. Aug. 10 Jupiter will be even further to the right.
According to Reynolds, while not nearly as bright, Saturn will be to the left of Jupiter.
“You can see it but it will be a tough find, like a dim bulb. You could easily mistake it for a star,” Reynolds said.
The best way to try and find Saturn, is by measuring three of your hands to the left of Jupiter.
