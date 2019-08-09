Sunny Side Up: Breaking the bank for back-to-school shopping?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Jamie Sullivan, who is filling in for Julian, will be discussing back-to-school shopping and the pressure many kids feel to impress their peers.
According to a new study by NerdWallet, six in 10 parents said their children are influenced by peers or social media when making their back-to-school wish list.
While 52 percent said they feel pressured by their children to buy back-to-school items they want, even if they cost more than they’d normally want to spend.
That brings us to the QOTD: Are you willing to go over your budget to make sure your kids get the back-to-school gear they want?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.