Suspect in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood murder arrested in Charlotte, N.C.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect wanted for a murder that occurred in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood has been found and apprehended in Charlotte, N.C.
The U.S. Marshals Service in Charlotte, N.C. in conjunction with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Johnathon H. Mayweather, 29, of Wickliffe, on Friday, Aug. 9.
According to the NOVFTF on Dec. 30, 2018 Mayweather and another man tried to rob Sean Fuqua on Holyrood Road near Rosalind Avenue.
During the robbery the three men fought and Faqua was shot in the back and died.
Police identified Mayweather through forensic evidence and issued a warrant for his arrest on June 7, 2019.
Mayweather was found in Charlotte, N.C.
“This arrest is a result of hard work, dedication and outstanding team work. The reach of the U.S. Marshals Service is great, and no one will outrun that reach, especially those wanted for such violent crimes,” U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said.
