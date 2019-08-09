8 things you need to know before heading to the North Ridgeville Corn Festival

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Corn Festival is taking over North Ridgeville this weekend, you can bet the police department prepared the town for the festivities.
With all those festivities and crowds come numerous commonly asked questions for residents and festival goers.
To answer as many questions to as many people as possible, a North Ridgeville police officer hopped on Facebook and gave some “corny” responses:
"1. We realize you can’t get there from here. With all of the roads being closed around the city, traffic is going to be a mess. We know it, you know it, apparently the community Facebook pages know it.....it is what it is and we will have to deal with it. Please just be patient and kind to each other as you are trying to get through it all. We are literally all in this together.
2. Speaking of.....Bainbridge Rd. is now closed between SR 83 and Root Rd. until early Monday morning at the latest.
3. The grass lot on Bainbridge Rd. is CLOSED. Your best bet for parking is at the high school and academic center. There will be shuttles running between city hall and the high school all weekend. The Cub Scouts are running a fundraiser at St. Peter's for parking and the North Ridgeville Citizens for Better Schools will be at the old middle school site if you want to help them out for $5.
4. There are several streets around the festival that have been marked as no parking. Please follow those restrictions. We will be enforcing them.
5. The grounds will open tonight at 6pm.
6. I'll start it off: "I live on (insert street here). Did anyone just hear that loud boom?"Yes. We all heard it. It's fireworks. Normally you all know what time we would tell you the fireworks are but in this case the Corn Festival Committee has been kind enough to provide an actual start time. 10:30. The fireworks start at 10:30 tonight.
7. There are a few events going on within the Corn Festival also. On Saturday morning at 9am the North Ridgeville Lions Club 10k/5k will be held. Bainbridge Rd. will be closed at Chestnut Ridge for the duration of the race. On Sunday at 1:30pm, the parade will step on Bainbridge Rd. Once again, Bainbridge Rd. will be closed at Chestnut Ridge for the duration of the parade.
8. If you get separated from your kids, we will bring them to the lobby of the police department to be reunited, so send someone there while the rest of you are searching.
There’s more. I know there is, but Officer Ody is yelling at me because he needs this computer and now I’m panicking. We’ll update as the weekend goes on with anything we missed."
The North Ridgeville Corn Festival is from August 9-11.
According to the North Ridgeville Corn Festival Committee, “Proceeds are used to benefit the citizens of North Ridgeville through contributions to educational programs, worthy community and city projects, various city departments, as well as the beautification of South Central Park. In addition, organizations are offered the opportunity to raise funds for their programs.”
