Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets coming back to the Cleveland area on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good news Wendy’s spicy chicken nugget fans: you’ll be able to order them a week earlier than expected.
The fan-favorite was wiped off Wendy’s menus in the Cleveland area in 2017, making them only available in select U.S. cities.
That was until May when Chance the Rapper practically convinced the fast-food chain to bring the nuggets back with this tweet:
Wendy’s responded to the rapper’s viral tweet that got over 232,000 likes saying if they could get 2 million likes on their tweet, they would bring the spicy chicken nuggets back.
As you can guess, that number was reached.
Wendy’s initially said the nuggets would be available at all restaurants on August 19.
Lucky for fans, the chain tweeted out that the spicy chicken nuggets will be available on Monday instead.
