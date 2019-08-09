Woman shot multiple times, man found dead inside Mansfield home

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating after a man was found shot to death and a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside a Mansfield home.
Deputies responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Fleming Falls Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. They arrived just minutes after a 911 call from a woman who reported being shot.
According to RCSO, the victim was transported via EMS to Ohio Health Mansfield for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.
After the woman was transported from the scene, deputies found a male inside dead of an apparent gunshot wound. No further information was provided, but authorities said they believe “the incident to be contained.”
The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO Major Crimes Section at 419-774-5610.
