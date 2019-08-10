Northeast Ohio Weather: Nice stretch of weather continues through Monday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Could you ask for a more perfect summer day? Although a little breezy with winds out of the northwest (not the best for boaters), temps today topped out in the upper 70s. Overnight we'll drop back into the upper 50s/low 60s.
Tomorrow looks just as nice, a tad warmer, and a tad more humid. Highs will be in the low 80s with more sun than clouds.
A lot of kiddos heading back to school Monday, and they'll start the day with great weather and no worries at the bus stop. The ride home should be fine too, with increasing clouds through the day and highs in the middle 80s.
Our next storm system arrives overnight Monday and will linger through most of the day Tuesday. Expect rain and storms through the overnight and into the Tuesday morning commute. Scattered rain will be around through Tuesday with a spotty shower or two Wednesday. Highs will stay right around 80°
Looks like the quiet weather pattern returns by Thursday into next weekend. Temperatures will heat back up heading into next weekend, too...closer to 90°.
