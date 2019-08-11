Cleveland Police searching for shooting suspects after bullet grazes 7-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said authorities are searching the “unknown males” that fled on foot after a shooting that happened at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the felonious assault shooting occurred in the area of East 119th Street and Miles Avenue.
According to police, a bullet grazed the 7-year-old girl on the back.
She was treated at University Hospitals, according to police.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.