Dangerous escaped inmate Curtis Watson spotted in west Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections has just released new photos of a confirmed sighting of Curtis Ray Watson.
Watson is charged with sexually assaulting and killing a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor.
Pictures out of Henning in west Tennessee show Watson in what appears to be in camp overalls and a hat and carrying a camp backpack.
The convict, who escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday, is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said.
A timestamp on the photos, taken from a doorbell camera at an area home, show they were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Residents in the area should be on alert.
