Northeast Ohio rally and vigil for mass shooting victims calls for reform

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday night, dozens of Cuyahoga Falls residents gathered on the lawn outside the First Christian Church, calling for reforms that would reduce gun violence. The rally and vigil followed two deadly shootings, one in El Paso, Texas, and one in Dayton, Ohio, that killed nearly 30 people.
"I don't think I have all the answers, I don't think anybody here is going to claim to have all the answers. I do think we have to do something," said organizer Sunny Matthews. "In Ohio, there was a rally, and we yelled at the governor, do something. This is just us doing something, to encourage folks to do more."
The rally drew people from different backgrounds, including high school students and members of Moms Demand Action, an organization formed in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut, which advocates for reform to gun laws.
While musicians played for the crowd, speakers were also there, with some calling for legislative changes.
"I believe if we got a handle on it a long time ago, it would've been a little better. I would like to see the streets of Akron or any city much better than it has been," said Alexis Boyd, a performer who also goes by the name Exposure.
Members of the organizations also collected monetary donations, That money will go to benefit survivors and families of the victims in last week’s mass shootings.
