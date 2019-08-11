Santana’s slam in 10th gives Indians 7-3 win, tie with Twins

Twins closer Taylor Rogers (2-3) allowed a single, a walk and another single on a bunt by Greg Allen to load the bases with none out for Santana, who quickly erased the late-inning drama with one big swing. The All-Star first baseman has reached base at least once in 53 of his last 57 games since June 4, the exact date when the Indians began their surge. They're 42-17 during that span, the best record in the majors.