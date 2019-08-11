Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk in Northeast Ohio raises thousands of dollars to find cure for breast cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The More Than Pink Walk is the new signature event for Komen in Northeast Ohio.
It’s meant to inspire, educate, and raise money to end breast cancer for good.
Big groups and smaller teams were decked out in pick, supporting their own loved ones among others for the same cause.
19 News anchor Nicole Vrsansky was there too to emcee the event, telling the crowd about how her grandmother and sister were breast cancer survivors.
Though they have since passed away, both of them were advocates for genetic testing that identifies the BRCA 1 gene mutation.
Studies show women who test positive for these mutation have as much as an 87% chance of getting breast cancer.
Vrsansky shared, “My mom, many of my aunts, uncles, and cousins, are BRCA positive. They call themselves pre-vivors. They’ve had numerous surgeries to stop cancer before it starts.”
Now the fight continues for Komen, and for all of the team members, to wipe out the disease for good.
According to the Susan G. Komen website:
"This event is a celebration of the connection made between our organization and those affected by breast cancer. It’s designed to mobilize large numbers of people to do more than just walk or run. We hold this event to inspire those families, friends, co-workers, and volunteers to engage the greater community and one another in the effort to raise funds to reach our bold goal.
Walking is a part of this event, but our event is not about walking. It is about sharing, celebrating, supporting, and most of all, raising important funds to save lives. Our Walk is when we come together to recognize our progress and commit to doing more."
So far, the walk has raised more than $88,000 to fight breast cancer.
