Two high schools in Northeast Ohio will not be ready for the first day of school this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It would be any school districts dream to get two brand new high schools in the same year, but the nightmare is when neither will be ready in time for the first day of school.
That’s the case for the Willoughby-Eastlake School District at North and South high schools.
Instead of the first day of school being this Thurs. Aug. 15, for high schools only, the date has been moved to Sept. 3.
The elementary and middle school students will still start this week as scheduled.
“The majority of parents would like to see them all go to school together. Start the school year at the same time,” Gary Kopasz said who has grandchildren in the district.
A letter sent to parents by Superintendent Steve Thompson this past week said as recently as July 12th, they were told by the project managers that the schools would be by August 15.
In fact, the school district posted on social media the letter, signed by the construction company AECOM, pledging the schools would be done on time.
The ribbon cutting that was suppose to be Sat. Aug. 10 but had to be canceled.
Also explained in the letter to parents, the city hasn’t given the schools occupancy permits which means staff haven’t been able to be in the school to get classrooms prepared.
According to the superintendent, even though the first day has been moved by three weeks, students may not have to make up the days.
If they do, it will be done on professional development days when school is normally out.
