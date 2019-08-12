Akron Police investigating after multiple people shot near Firestone high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department confirmed there were multiple people shot near Firestone Community Learning Center around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Multiple police cruisers are currently on scene.
Police have yet to confirm how many people were injured or what the extent of their injuries are.
The number of gunmen is unknown at this time.
Police were not able to confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
An Akron resident captured this footage on scene:
