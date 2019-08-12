Builder says it wasn’t their decision to delay opening of two brand new high schools in Northeast Ohio

“It is unfortunate that our school buildings were not completely finished within the originally projected timeline,” Superintendent Steve Thompson said on Monday. “Because our district staff members were not able to have an adequate amount of time to work within the new school buildings, properly complete necessary installation of technology needed for instruction, prepare for classroom lessons and familiarize themselves with critical safety protocols, the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools Board of Education did not believe it would be advisable to place students and staff in environments that were not complete.”