Chad Thomas suffers neck injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chad Thomas, the second-year defensive end who’s been having a strong camp with the Browns, was carted off the field on a flat board on Monday and taken to University Hospitals with a neck injury.
The team said that Thomas did have feeling and movement in his extremities, and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Thomas went down shortly before the two-hour mark of practice. The Browns finished with 45 more minutes of drills, but admitted that the injury took the energy out of camp.
