Family of 16-year-old Ohio boy who suffocated to death in van files wrongful death lawsuit against Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorneys for the family of Kyle Plush commented on the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati.
A press conference was held Monday morning with Plush’s family and the Gerhardstein & Branch law firm.
The suit based on claims of a “deteriorating Cincinnati 911 program” was filed in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.
Despite calling 911 twice for help in April 2018, the 16-year-old suffocated to death inside a 2004 Honda minivan parked at Seven Hills School in the Cincinnati area.
Officers responded to Plush’s van in the parking lot after the 911 calls, but they never left their cruisers, according to the family’s claims.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled that Plush died due to asphyxiation after becoming pinned by a folding seat in the van while retrieving his cellphone.
Plush’s body was found hours later when his father went to look for him after he failed to return home after school.
This story will be updated.
