19 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Widespread rain moves in by dawn Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will sink south through the Great Lakes today as low pressure over the Missouri Valley moves toward the region. The low will track east across the area tonight into Tuesday. Its associated cold front will move through Tuesday night. Weak low pressure will move southeast across the area Wednesday. High pressure will regain control by the end of the week into the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We’re tracking a few unauthorized showers out there this afternoon. These should exit the region by 7:00 PM, if not sooner than that. I think we’ll be okay for the Tribe game. The only issue would be the chance for rain we have late this evening. A few isolated showers will develop after 10:00 PM or so.
Widespread rain will move in by dawn.
Otherwise, tonight will be warm and humid. Overnight lows will be around 70° in the Cleveland area.
First Alert Weather Day – Tuesday:
Take the umbrella along Tuesday. You will need it, especially in the morning.
We are not forecasting severe weather. However, it will be quite wet for the morning drive. I worry that ponding may occur on local roadways. You’ll need to take it slow out there.
The widespread rain will move out by mid to late morning. However, a few hit or miss showers will linger through the afternoon.
Clouds and rain will keep things cooler tomorrow. We’ll only top out around 80°. Despite the cooler weather, it will be quite humid.
Quieting Down Mid-Week:
After a wet Tuesday, things should be a little easier by Wednesday. We can’t quite rule out a few isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday, but not everyone will see rain.
Wednesday’s high: 79°
Thursday’s high: 77°
Friday’s high: 80°
Saturday’s high: 87°
Sunday’s high: 89°
Humidity levels will also be lower starting Thursday.
At this time, we have a mainly dry weekend forecast. We do need to watch Sunday though, as a few isolated showers and storms may develop during the afternoon hours.
