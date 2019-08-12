First day of school: CMSD celebrates opening of new Waverly PreK-8 School building

The school day runs from 9:10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

First day of school: CMSD celebrates opening of new Waverly PreK-8 School building
In the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood of Cleveland, Waverly Pre-K-8 School is in a brand-new building at 1805 W. 57th Street.
By Damon Maloney | August 12, 2019 at 5:27 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 6:09 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday marks the first day of school for most of the students enrolled in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

In the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, Waverly PreK-8 School is in a brand-new building at 1805 W. 57th St.

Waverly PreK-8 School in brand-new building

Last week, CMSD Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon was at the school and did a ribbon cutting alongside students.

‪The ribbon is cut by all the Waverly Warriors!! Thank you to the Board, the parents, students, teachers, administrators, committees, organizations and partners who made the new building possible!‬ Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Posted by Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization on Thursday, August 8, 2019

The district said funding by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and local bond issues made the project possible.

We are LIVE this morning in the Detroit-Shoreway Neighborhood of Cleveland! It’s back to school and we have a look at...

Posted by Damon Maloney TV on Monday, August 12, 2019

Monday morning, members of the Detroit-Shoreway Schools Committee will welcome students and their parents with a clap-in.

Technology is scattered throughout the building including large touchscreen computers students can use for coursework.

Classrooms will feature furniture designed and arranged to promote more group work.

The school’s motto is: Learn. Lead. Succeed. It operates under a leadership and youth development model that stresses social, ethical, emotional, physical and cognitive skills.

The idea is to nurture students into life-long learners and leaders.

A giant sundial is engraved in the pavement near the school’s front-entrance.

It’s time to get down to business and students, parents and teachers are ready.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.