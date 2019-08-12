First day of school: CMSD celebrates opening of new Waverly PreK-8 School building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday marks the first day of school for most of the students enrolled in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
In the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, Waverly PreK-8 School is in a brand-new building at 1805 W. 57th St.
Last week, CMSD Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon was at the school and did a ribbon cutting alongside students.
The district said funding by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and local bond issues made the project possible.
Monday morning, members of the Detroit-Shoreway Schools Committee will welcome students and their parents with a clap-in.
Technology is scattered throughout the building including large touchscreen computers students can use for coursework.
Classrooms will feature furniture designed and arranged to promote more group work.
The school’s motto is: Learn. Lead. Succeed. It operates under a leadership and youth development model that stresses social, ethical, emotional, physical and cognitive skills.
The idea is to nurture students into life-long learners and leaders.
A giant sundial is engraved in the pavement near the school’s front-entrance.
It’s time to get down to business and students, parents and teachers are ready.
