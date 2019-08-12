Group assaults 72-year-old man who hit dirt bike rider with pickup truck, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 72-year-old man who ran over a dirt bike rider with his pickup truck was hospitalized after he was assaulted by a group of suspects, according to Cleveland police.
Police said they received at least 44 calls for dirt bikes and ATVs driving illegally on Cleveland’s public roads on Sunday.
At one point on Sunday afternoon, a 72-year-old man driving a Ford pickup truck hit a 30-year-old dirt bike rider near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Burges Road and dragged him with his vehicle for several hundred feet, according to a Cleveland police report.
The 72-year-old man was tracked down by the dirt bike rider’s associates and assaulted by them.
Both the 72-year-old man and the dirt bike rider were taken to University Hospitals for treatment to their injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, Cleveland police said.
A Bureau of Traffic Supervisor for the city of Cleveland was also assaulted by a masked ATV operator on Sunday while trying to make an arrest in an unrelated incident, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Anyone who witnesses illegal ATV and dirt bike operations can call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
