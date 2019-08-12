John Legend holds surprise performance for Dayton community 1 week after mass shooting (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One week after a mass shooting claimed the lives of nine people, John Legend paid a surprised visit to Dayton on Sunday.
The Grammy-winning musician held a surprise performance for the families of the mass shooting victims.
Legend, an Ohio native, also toured the Oregon District with Mayor Nan Whaley and spoke in support of the community’s recovery.
Following the visit, Legend took to Twitter to urge his followers to demand stronger gun safety laws nationwide.
In addition to the nine deaths, more than two dozen others were injured during the shooting. The suspect was shot and killed by Dayton police.
