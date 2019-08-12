2 killed in Akron motorcycle crash in construction zone

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people on a motorcycle were killed in an accident early Monday morning, police said.
According to Akron police officers, the accident happened on I-76 Westbound before I-277 and construction workers found the bodies when they arrived at work.
Police said this is the third accident in the construction zone in the past week.
The names of the victims are not being released yet.
Akron police said the crash remains under investigation and more information is expected to be released later today.
