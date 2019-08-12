1 killed in double shooting near Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old male was injured after being shot near Firestone Community Learning Center Sunday evening, police said.
Akron police officers responded to the area of North Hawkins and Berendo avenues around 9 p.m. Sunday for multiple shots fired.
Officers found both victims when they arrived.
Javonte Mills, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Summit County Medical Examiner said he had been shot in the chest.
The 17-year-old is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
His name is not being released.
Officers said the incident began as a fight between two people and quickly escalated when more people showed up and shots were fired into the crowd.
There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
