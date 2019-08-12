MLB releases Cleveland Indians’ 2020 Opening Day, regular season schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MLB released the 2020 regular season schedule on Monday, just as the 2019 playoff races are heating up.
The Cleveland Indians are scheduled to open the season at home in Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, March 26.
The normal high that day in the Cleveland area is 51 degrees with a low of 33 degrees. This year the high was 39 degrees with a low of 30 degrees, according to Meteorologist Samantha Roberts.
Normal precipitation on March 26 for this area is .10 inches and the normal snowfall is .3 inches, Roberts said.
Other highlights in Cleveland’s schedule include a visit from an in-state rival, the Cincinnati Reds, on May 19 and May 20.
Cleveland will also host the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins to close out the first half of the season beginning June 29.
As of Aug. 12, 2019, the Indians share a first place lead with the Twins in the AL Central pennant race.
