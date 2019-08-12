Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm day ahead as temperatures rise well in the 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warmer and more humid air continues to stream in from the west this morning. Expect to see more clouds today. I went with a mostly cloudy sky by afternoon. There is a small chance of a pop up thunderstorm this afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s today. Most of us should stay dry today and this evening. It will be a muggy and warm night. We have an ALERT day tomorrow for the potential of heavy rain, especially in the morning. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.