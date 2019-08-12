Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm day ahead as temperatures rise well in the 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warmer and more humid air continues to stream in from the west this morning. Expect to see more clouds today. I went with a mostly cloudy sky by afternoon. There is a small chance of a pop up thunderstorm this afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s today. Most of us should stay dry today and this evening. It will be a muggy and warm night. We have an ALERT day tomorrow for the potential of heavy rain, especially in the morning. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.