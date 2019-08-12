Painesville police investigating shooting of a 22-year-old man

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man suffered “incapacitating” injuries after being shot Sunday, according to police.
Painesville police said the victim was shot around 5:10 p.m. near Brentwood Apartments.
The victim was first transported to TriPoint Medical Center and then transferred to MetroHealth Hospital, police said.
Police added the incident is currently under investigation and the victim’s name is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Painesville police at 440-392-5840.
