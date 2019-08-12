Parma police looking for woman using a counterfeit license to cash checks

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a woman they said has been using a counterfeit license to cash checks.
Parma police said on July 20 she cashed a check inside the US Bank inside the Parma Walmart.
She then also allegedly cashed two other checks at the US Bank inside the Parma Acme.
According to police, she used the fake license at both banks.
If you have any information on this woman, please call Parma Police Detective Duganier at 440-887-7337.
