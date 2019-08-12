Parma police looking for woman using a counterfeit license to cash checks

(Source: Parma police)
By Julia Tullos | August 12, 2019 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 2:06 PM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a woman they said has been using a counterfeit license to cash checks.

Parma police said on July 20 she cashed a check inside the US Bank inside the Parma Walmart.

Parma police looking for this suspect accused of using a fake license to cash checks. (Source: WOIO)

She then also allegedly cashed two other checks at the US Bank inside the Parma Acme.

Parma police looking for this suspect accused of using a fake license to cash checks. (Source: Parma police)

According to police, she used the fake license at both banks.

If you have any information on this woman, please call Parma Police Detective Duganier at 440-887-7337.

