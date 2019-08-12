Police attempt to identify suspected purse snatchers in Westlake who escaped in stolen vehicle

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police hope that the public can identify two suspects who are accused of robbing a woman in Crocker Park.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video and shared by the Westlake Police Department.
According to detectives, police responded to Crocker Park on Friday evening just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a theft from the Zoup Restaurant patio.
Two male suspects approached a female at the restaurant. Police say one of the males distracted the victim while the second suspect grabbed her purse.
Both of the purse-snatching suspects fled in a black Honda CR-V.
Officers spotted the fleeing vehicle, which was reported stolen from Cleveland, on I-90 east. The driver refused to stop. That triggered a short pursuit that lasted approximately two minutes before police called it off for safety measures.
Westlake police say the first suspect is an African-American male who appeared to be a young teenager wearing a red Under Armour hooded-sweatshirt with black shorts.
The suspect who actually grabbed the purse is an African-American male who was wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt and blue jeans. He appeared to be an older teen or young adult.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identity should call Westlake police at 440-871-3311
