Students in Cleveland area return to school, traffic concerns could put kids in danger

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District kick off the new school year Monday.
Residents near W. 144 St. are concerned about drivers not stopping at stop signs. Signs at Montrose Ave. and Birchwood Ave. are oftentimes overlooked, according to street residents.
Riverside School, located at 14601 Montrose Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 is located minutes away from the ignored stop signs.
Officials of the school say traffic guards are in place during commute hours to keep students safe.
