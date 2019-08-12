Sunny Side Up: Does open carry induce panic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian, discuss the second amendment tying to the Missouri man who walked into a Walmart with a loaded rifle and a bulletproof vest, pushing a shopping cart.
Missouri has an open carry law that allows gun owners to carry their rifles in public.
That brings us to the QOTD: Did he induce panic?
