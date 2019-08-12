Task force will seek to enhance security at Cleveland Public Libraries after deadly shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As kids head back to school, they may spend more time at the library after class.
The city of Cleveland says it’s forming a task force that will begin meeting this week to make sure your family stays safe.
19 News obtained new information on Monday about the deadly shooting inside the South Brooklyn branch of the CPL.
In the last week, we’ve learned another man was arrested in the case.
And, we discovered that a woman heard the shooting unfold in the library’s men’s bathroom.
She was just on the other side of the wall, hiding with her daughter when she called 911.
She nearly whispered her location to dispatchers.
The dispatcher sounded almost just as shocked as the woman making the phone call.
“Shoot, that’s not good,” the dispatcher said.
The caller then told her, “It’s on the corner, like by CVS.”
Meanwhile, a librarian also called 911.
“He was shot in the chest,” she told dispatchers. “Our security guard is with the patron.”
The librarian tells dispatchers Brandon Cutnoe emerged from the bathroom, after he’d been shot several times.
“He walked over to the security desk,” she said. “Now they have him on the floor.”
Dispatchers were able to relay the information from the librarian to the woman hiding in the bathroom with her 11-year-old daughter.
Dispatchers instructed her to come out of the bathroom when the coast was clear.
She and her daughter had to walk past Cutnoe though.
Police say Paul Sender pulled the trigger.
It took officers a week to find him after the shooting.
19 News just uncovered another man was arrested the day officers arrested Sender.
Joseph Bosak is accused of helping him hide at a home just a mile from the crime scene.
Officers say Bosak lied when they asked if Sender was inside.
Police say Sender had a 16-year-old accomplice.
Cutnoe's girlfriend told us he'd met the two teens to sell them marijuana.
Cutnoe made it to the hospital, but died hours later.
We reached out to the Cleveland Public Library and were told they are trying to add security measures at their locations.
Since 2014, a spokesperson said the libraries have added security personnel.
There's now a guard at each library branch.
Once the task force is formed, the city plans to hold a community meeting about safety in libraries.
That will likely happen sometime at the end of September.
