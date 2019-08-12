Westlake Police pull over man with a realistic looking BB gun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Saturday Westlake Police pulled over a 25-year-old man for moving and license violations and found a BB gun that looked like a real handgun.
Police said the man was acting nervous and that’s when an officer noticed the gun.
“When the patrolman noticed the back end of a handgun sticking out from next to the driver’s seat the operator was asked to step out of the car,” a news release said.
The man, who lives in Westlake, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for having various weapons.
The news release also contained a warning to the public from the Westlake Police:
“This driver did not mention that he had a gun of any type when speaking to the officer. Although the weapon can only shoot BBs, like many other realistic looking guns out there neither the police nor the public who might see someone carrying it can tell if it is an actual handgun or not. Cases like this can and have ended up with tragic consequences. We are releasing the photo of the replica handgun as an educational warning.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.