ALDI to celebrate Mayfield Heights grand opening Thursday

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The new ALDI in Mayfield Heights will open it’s doors to the public this Thursday, August 15.
The location’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 8:25 a.m. at 1385 SOM Center Road.
The grand opening will feature a Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.
“We know ALDI is the grocery option busy Mayfield Heights shoppers need for their everyday lives,” said Corey Stucker, Hinckley Division Vice President for ALDI. “ALDI stores are designed to save customers time and money, and we’re looking forward to helping even more shoppers fill their carts at our new Mayfield Heights store.”
The opening of the new location is part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores and add 25,000 new jobs by the end of 2022.
To learn more about ALDI and search current job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.
