Bedford police asking for help to find missing juveniles

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford Police are asking for help in order to locate to missing children.
The two went missing from their residence on Solon Road in Bedford on Monday, August 12 around 11 p.m.
One juvenile is 13-year-old Jalun Palmore, police say he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black and red shorts.
Palmore stands 5-feet-tall and weighs 110 pounds.
The other child is 10-year-old Nihla Terrell, she was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
Nihla is 5-feet-tall and weighs 90 pounds.
Anyone with information on there whereabouts are being asked to call Bedford Police at
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.