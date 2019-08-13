Brunswick farm tributes Cleveland Browns quarterback with Baker Mayfield corn maze

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A farm in Brunswick unveiled this year’s themed corn maze: A tribute to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker “Mazefield” Mayfield.
The seven-acre corn maze version of Mayfield at Mapleside Farms is the highlight of the 2019 Pumpkin Village.
The maze shows Mayfield in mid-throw, presumably about to throw a touchdown to one of his receivers.
"John Dorsey said he wants to awaken the sleeping giant and that’s exactly what Baker, Myles, Odell, and really the entire team is doing,” said Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms. “Cleveland is a football town and it’s amazing to see the excitement and commitment after some of the darkest seasons in Browns history. It was an easy decision when it came time to pick this years theme for our corn maze. The hard part was fitting someone larger than life into a seven-acre corn maze.”
The “Mazefield” will be open to the public beginning Aug. 23 and will remain open as part of Pumpkin Village through Oct. 27.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.