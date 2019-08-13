Canton woman in critical condition after being shot in the head by roommate

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head by her roommate, according to Canton Police.
Erica Delong, 27, was apparently shot by roommate Marquis Bollar, 27, after a fight broke out between the two at their apartment on High Avenue Tuesday morning, police said.
Delong was taken to Aultman Hospital by the Canton Fire Department and is currently in critical condition.
Bollar was arrested for felonious assault and a previous outstanding domestic violence warrant, police said.
This is an open investigation.
Call the Canton Police Detective Bureau with any information you may have at 330-489-3144.
