CBS crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo to call Browns’ season opener in Cleveland against Tennessee Titans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CBS is rolling out its best announcers for the Cleveland Browns’ first game of the season.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be calling the season opener in Cleveland against the Tennessee Titans, according to the Browns and sports analysts.
The duo is usually reserved for the network’s 4 p.m. “Game of the Week,” but CBS apparently decided the Browns matchup 1 p.m. is the most intriguing on the schedule.
CBS’ decision to name Nantz and Romo as commentators is not surprising given the amount of hype the Browns are receiving before the start of the regular season.
Baker Mayfield and the rest of the team looked electric in their first preseason game against the Washington Redskins, and that was without star receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.
The Browns host the Titans in Week 1 on Sept. 8.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.