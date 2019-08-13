Cleveland selects four companies to bring electric scooters back to the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has selected four companies in efforts to introduce dockless scooters and electric bicycles in specific locations throughout the city.
The city is planning a six-month mobility demonstration period to see how the implemented city vehicles work out in Cleveland.
“The goal of legislation regulating this new industry is to ensure that there are rules and a process for shared mobility devices operating in the City of Cleveland,” said Mayor Frank Jackson. “Sensible regulation aims to make this mode of transportation safer and more efficient for all sharing the road.”
The city had to decide between 7 companies that showed interest for the demonstration period.
The following vendors were selected for consideration:
-Bird e-bicycles and e-scooters
-Lime e-scooters
-Spin e-scooters
-VeoRide e-scooters
“The vendors selected demonstrated their ability to offer Cleveland the best in the industry in terms of multi-modal access, customer service, and adherence to local regulations,” said Darnell Brown, Chief of Operations. “We look forward to working with them during the six-month demonstration period.”
The next step is for city staff to mark parking locations for the vehicles within the next few weeks.
For more information on the e-scooters and e-bikes, visit the city’s website.
