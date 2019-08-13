Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to stealing from Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer accused of scanning some, but not all, of her items at the self check-out register at the Walmart Supercenter in North Olmsted appeared in court Tuesday.
Tashalee Norris pleaded not guilty to the charges of robbery and aggravated theft.
North Olmsted police told 19 News this happened on Feb. 27 and on March 17.
According to North Olmsted police, Norris was wearing a Cleveland Police Department sweatshirt over her Cleveland police uniform with her police firearm during the March 17 incident.
Surveillance video showed Norris attempting to leave the store, being stopped by store security and being escorted back to the register.
Norris, 35, remains out on a $5000 bond and will be back in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 22.
She is currently suspended without pay.
Cleveland police said Norris was hired in September 2016 and was most recently assigned to the Fourth District on Basic Patrol.
