Cleveland RTA launches free Wi-Fi for select bus lines, transit centers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More riders of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will have access to free Wi-Fi with the expansion of its internet access program.
RTA Interim CEO Dr. Flounsay Caver and East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King are two of the officials expected to deliver additional information at a 10 a.m. press conference on Tuesday.
Station and transit centers currently equipped with Wi-Fi:
- Tower City Station
- Cedar University Station
- East 55th Station
- Louis Stokes/Windermere Station
- Southgate Transit Center
- Stephanie Tubbs Jones Transit Center
Stations where Wi-Fi is in the process of being installed:
- Cedar University Station
- Puritas-West 150th Station
Stations where Wi-Fi service is planned:
- West 65th Station
- West 117th Station
- Brookpark Station
- Superior Station
The GCRTA previously said that officials hope to have all buses, trains, and stations equipped with Wi-Fi by 2020.
