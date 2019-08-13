Dayton police breakdown surveillance video tracking gunman’s steps prior to mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and federal investigators provided new details into their findings surrounding the recent mass shooting in Dayton.
During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Dayton police went through surveillance video that showed the gunman’s actions leading up to the mass casualty incident, beginning with his arrival to the scene two hours before opening fire.
The gunman, identified as Connor Betts, began shooting at the popular Dayton bar on Aug. 4, killing nine people. More than two dozen other victims suffered shooting-related injuries.
He was eventually shot by police in less than a minute after officers first responded on scene.
In addition to Dayton’s law enforcement, 14 other agencies assisted that night.
On Monday, federal charges against a longtime friend of gunman Connor Betts were announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ethan Kollie lied on a federal firearms form so that he could purchase a gun modification and body armor for Betts.
Kollie is expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday, but investigators said there is no evidence that links Kollie to Betts’ plans.
