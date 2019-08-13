Man carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who had just parked his car in the city’s Gordon Square neighborhood was ordered to give up his keys at gunpoint.
The victim told Cleveland police he parked his 2018 Jeep Renegade in the 6000 block of Father Caruso Drive on Aug. 1.
As he walked away from the vehicle and pressed the lock button, he said the suspect approached him from behind.
The male suspect pointed a gun at him and said “don’t move”, according to the police report.
The suspect then snatched the keys out of the victim’s hand and fled in the Jeep.
The carjacker was wearing a white tank top, blue and black shorts, black shoes and carrying an orange mesh back pack.
If anyone can identify this suspect, please contact Cleveland Police Detective Evans at 216-623-2760.
