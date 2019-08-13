Multiple suburbs throughout Cuyahoga County to get electronic scooters

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple cities throughout Cuyahoga County will soon have electronic scooters and bikes, according to Cuyahoga County Sustainability Director Mike Foley.
The scooters are making a conditional comeback in Cleveland, possibly as soon as Monday, and surrounding cities are following suit.
Shaker Heights, Lakewood, University Heights and Cleveland Heights are all on board with implementing e-scooters, Foley said.
The city of Lakewood is also thinking about adding e-scooters and e-bikes, he added.
Foley said about 1,500 scooters and bikes will be released in about a month and a half throughout the county.
According to Foley, all bikes and scooters will have drop-off points at RTA locations.
The vehicles will also have lights.
Residents of suburban neighborhoods have mixed opinions on e-scooters and e-bikes in their communities.
“People are always jumping onto new trends so, for sure it would be a success around here,” said Joey Formani, a Lakewood High School student.
Not everyone sees the advantages of the scooters.
“Lakewood doesn’t need it. Everyone walks are rides their bikes and kids use skateboards. It’s only 5.6 miles, so there’s really no need for one," Lakewood resident Melanie Condosta said.
The same debate is happening in the other suburbs.
“It seems like the larger the city, the more traffic you have. But if you do it responsibly, you’ll be fine," a Shaker Heights woman said.
