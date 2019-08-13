Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid today with showers and storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure is tracking through Indiana this morning. It will continue through southern Ohio this afternoon. The heaviest rain and storms will stay south of our area. We will still have showers and storms around. The best risk will be the first half of the day. The air is tropical so we can still get some locally heavy rain with any of these showers and storms. Temperatures will be held down given the cloud cover. I have afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The showers and storms will be less in coverage after 2 p.m. A mostly cloudy and humid evening is in play. It is looking dry.